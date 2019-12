× Lamar Jackson breaks single-season rushing record for a quarterback

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson broke the single-season rushing record for a quarterback on Baltimore’s opening drive against the New York Jets Thursday night.

Jackson entered the game 23 yards shy of the record (1,039) that was held by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick in 2006.

The second-year quarterback surpassed Vick’s record on his third rush of the game.

The record is now at 1,040 yards…and counting.