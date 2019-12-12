× Lititz man charged with child rape, other sex offenses

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lititz man faces a slew of charges, including six counts of rape of a child, following accusations of sexual assault.

The incidents allegedly occurred at the home of 28-year-old Wild Oster as well as a residence in Manheim in 2017, according to police.

An investigation began in September and interviews were conducted at the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance a month later.

Lititz Police have charged Oster with the following: eight counts of endangering the welfare of children, six counts of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, five counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and one count of aggravated indecent assault and unlawful restraint of a minor, court documents show.

Oster faces two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and one count of aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor for accusations out of Manheim, according to court documents.

He has been confined to Lancaster County Prison.