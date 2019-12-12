Lititz man charged with child rape, other sex offenses

Posted 4:59 PM, December 12, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lititz man faces a slew of charges, including six counts of rape of a child, following accusations of sexual assault.

The incidents allegedly occurred at the home of 28-year-old Wild Oster as well as a residence in Manheim in 2017, according to police.

An investigation began in September and interviews were conducted at the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance a month later.

Lititz Police have charged Oster with the following: eight counts of endangering the welfare of children, six counts of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, five counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and one count of aggravated indecent assault and unlawful restraint of a minor, court documents show.

Oster faces two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and one count of aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor for accusations out of Manheim, according to court documents.

He has been confined to Lancaster County Prison.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.