Lititz pharmacy owner accused of providing drugs to someone without a prescription

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A local pharmacist may now be looking at time behind bars.

Police say 67-year-old Jeffrey Eshelman, owner of McElroy Pharmacy in Lititz, is facing charges for allegedly providing opioids and a generic version of Xanax to someone without a prescription.

Charging documents say undercover agents with the State Attorney General’s Office witnessed Eshelman handing pill bottles to someone near the back door of the pharmacy on two separate occasions in October.

That unidentified person would then hand the pills off the someone else.

Officials say both individuals did not have a valid prescription and the bottles did not have labels.

It’s also alleged that Eshelman did not properly maintain dispensing records and was aware the drugs were illegally going to a dependent person.

Eshelman faces four counts of drug delivery and two counts each of providing controlled substances to a dependent person, selling controlled substances without a label and refusing to keep required records, court documents show.

He was released on $100,000 unsecured bail Thursday.