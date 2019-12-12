× Man arrested after police find marijuana, gun inside vehicle in Lancaster

LANCASTER — A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night following a vehicle stop in Lancaster.

The stop occurred around 11:39 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ross Street after an officer observed an expired inspection sticker on a silver Mazda MX6.

The officer made contact with the driver and two passengers, and detected an odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Raymond Bosque, was allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected marijuana.

A further search of the vehicle yielded a bag that contained an additional quantity of marijuana, a digital scale and a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

Police say Bosque was not authorized to possess a firearm in concealed fashion as he’s only 19 years old and ineligible to be issued a permit to do so.

Bosque was placed under arrest and charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary offense of operating a motor vehicle without valid inspection, court documents show. He has been committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Charges were not filed against the two passengers who were in the vehicle with Bosque, according to police.

Bosque faces a charge of firearms not to be carried without a license in Dauphin County following an incident in October in which he shot and killed a man while being assaulted and robbed, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said. The DA’s Office said Bosque was justified in using deadly force, so he was only charged with the above offense.