Man facing charges after leading police chase into Maryland in stolen vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man was arrested after attempting to flee police in a stolen vehicle.

Kenneth Meredith, 35, is facing fleeing and eluding, reckless endangerment, and summary traffic offenses for his role in the incident.

On December 9 around 12:20 a.m., police located an occupied vehicle at Huffnagle Park in the first block of Oak Lane in Quarryville.

The occupant, later identified as Meredith, was asleep when police made contact with him.

Before he could be identified, Meredith started the vehicle and fled the scene, nearly striking an officer, police said.

Police pursued Meredith, and were informed that the vehicle he was driving was stolen and he had multiple arrest warrants issued against him.

Authorities chased Meredith into Maryland, where the pursuit finally ended on Route 1 North.

Meredith was taken into custody, and will now face charges.