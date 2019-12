× Overturned truck closes Paxton Street in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– An overturned truck has closed Paxton Street in both directions in Harrisburg.

According to emergency dispatch, a truck overturned near 16th Street around 5:00 a.m. on December 12.

Currently, Paxton Street is closed in both directions between 13th and 17th Streets, and will be closed indefinitely.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

