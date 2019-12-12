Paramedics begin at-home vaccinations in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There is a new EMS program in Lancaster County which paramedics hope will keep patients out of the emergency room.

Community paramedics with Lancaster EMS in East Lampeter Township are making trips to people’s houses and businesses as part of the community paramedicine program.

Paramedics are also starting to do at-home vaccinations.

They say Lancaster EMS is the only agency in Pennsylvania doing at-home vaccinations; they also believe it may be the only agency doing so in the country.

Expect much more on this new program #Firstat4.