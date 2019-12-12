Police: 3 people shot in York City

Posted 5:40 PM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:39PM, December 12, 2019

Photo Gallery

YORK — Three people were shot Thursday evening in York City, according to police.

Police were called to the 400 block of West College Avenue around 5 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, they located two victims. Police say a third victim was taken to York Hospital via private vehicle.

There was also a vehicle that crashed at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:

  • York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477
  • York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219
  • York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204
  • Submit a tip via the department’s Crimewatch page
    • click on submit a tip
    • fill out all available boxes

This story has been updated from its previous version. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.