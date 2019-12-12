Police: 3 people shot in York City

Photo Gallery
YORK — Three people were shot Thursday evening in York City, according to police.
Police were called to the 400 block of West College Avenue around 5 p.m. for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, they located two victims. Police say a third victim was taken to York Hospital via private vehicle.
There was also a vehicle that crashed at the scene.
Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:
- York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477
- York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219
- York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204
- Submit a tip via the department’s Crimewatch page
- click on submit a tip
- fill out all available boxes
