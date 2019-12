YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Walmart in Springettsbury Township is closed due to an “ongoing incident,” according to police.

The store, located in the 2800 block of East Market Street, will remain closed for the next couple of hours, police add.

Walmart was evacuated Thursday afternoon and the parking lot is closed, emergency dispatch told FOX43.

The call came in around 12:30 p.m., emergency dispatch said.