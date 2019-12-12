Rich DeMarco, Pete Medhurst preview Army-Navy game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA-- One of college football's classic rivalries is set to renew on Saturday.

The Army Black Nights will take on the Navy Midshipmen for the 120th time on December 14 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The game serves as the last regular season match-up in college football.

Currently, Navy leads the series 60-52-7, but Army has a three-game winning streak.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, we spoke with Army play-by-play broadcaster Rich Demarco, and Navy play-by-play broadcaster Pete Medhurst to get a preview of this year's game.

Check it out in the clip above.