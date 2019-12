× Schools in one Monroe County district forced to close because of bus driver shortage

MONROE COUNTY — Schools in the Pocono Mountain School District were forced to close Thursday due to a school bus driver shortage, according to a report by WNEP-TV.

Officials with the school district told WNEP the closings came because too many drivers had called out.

It is the second time the district has been forced to close schools due to bus issues, WNEP reported.