Small chance for morning freezing drizzle, otherwise, rain showers are expected the rest of Friday

SOAKING RAIN TO END WEEK: Thin high clouds blanket the sky through the evening. It’s cold with temperatures dropping to the 20s. They continue to fall until the clouds thicken up by morning. East-southeast flow brings moisture into the area. It is possible to see spotty freezing drizzle and freezing mist, with temperatures below freezing during the morning. Whatever falls will be very light and spotty. However, the threat for light freezing precipitation is possible. Temperatures rise above freezing late morning, changing any freezing drizzle to plain drizzle and rain. Intensity of the wet weather picks up and becomes more widespread through afternoon. Isolated, colder spots could experience freezing drizzle longer where temperatures are slower to climb. Highs will take much of the day to rise to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Wet weather is expected through evening and continues overnight. The intensity increases too. Wet weather is likely much of the day Saturday, but tapers mid-day before picking back up. Another quick moving disturbance could bring rain and or snow showers Saturday evening. Afternoon readings range from the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Sunday is dry with more sunshine mixing in and out of the clouds. Temperatures are seasonable in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK STORM: We are keeping a close eye on the next storm system. Model still show an area of low pressure moving up into the Mid-Adlantic Monday. With highs only in the 30s, it is likely the precipitation will begin as a rain-snow mix by sunset, and continues overnight into the day Tuesday. Highs Tuesday are in the lower 40s. Breezy and colder conditions are back for Wednesday, but it is dry!

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist