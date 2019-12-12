Suspicious ‘package’ led to evacuation of Springettsbury Township Walmart, police say

Posted 3:19 PM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:06PM, December 12, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Walmart in Springettsbury Township was evacuated Thursday after a suspicious “package” was reported outside of the store, according to police.

The store, located in the 2800 block of East Market Street, was evacuated and the parking lot was closed, per emergency dispatch. The call came in around 12:30 p.m.

According to police, the “package” was empty and it was left outside the store for about an hour before police were called.

Walmart will open once all employees are back inside.

This story has been updated from its previous version.

