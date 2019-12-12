× Warrant issued for 26-year-old man in connection with York City burglary

YORK — A warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old man in connection with a burglary that occurred last month in York City.

Taino Rodriguez-Rosario is accused of breaking out a window of a home in the 600 block of East Market Street on November 26 and attempting to climb through it. He fled the area when confronted by witnesses, police say.

The victim at the residence told police that she had just broke up with Rodriguez-Rosario and received a Protection from Abuse against him.

The warrant charges Rodriguez-Rosario with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, according to police.

Police say Rodriguez-Rosario also has warrants for simple assault and traffic offenses.