× Woman charged after leaving 4 kids alone in Swatara Township hotel room, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Swatara Township Police have charged a woman with endangering the welfare of children after they determined she left four children unattended in a hotel room.

Felicia Ezall, 27, was charged on Thursday in connection to the incident, which occurred last month, police say.

According to police, their investigation began on Nov. 5, when officers responding to the Red Roof Inn on Eisenhower Boulevard for an unrelated call encountered a five-year-old boy, who came out of a nearby room and asked if they had seen his mother. He told an officer he hadn’t seen his mother in two days, police say.

Officers went to the boy’s room and found three other minor children left unattended.

They later determined the children were in Ezell’s care, and that she had left them alone.