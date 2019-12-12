York City Police seek ID of robbery suspect

Photo Gallery
YORK — Police are investigating the robbery of a Turkey Hill in York City.
It occurred at the store in the 1200 block of East Market Street early Thursday morning.
Witnesses told police a male entered the store and approached a register with one hand in his pocket. That person then allegedly demanded money from the cashier and after receiving the undisclosed amount of cash, fled.
Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:
- York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477
- York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219
- York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204
- Submit a tip via the department’s CrimeWatch page
- click on submit a tip
- fill out all available boxes