Store clerk foils robbery attempt by hitting suspect with wooden stick, police say

LEBANON — A robbery attempt was foiled in Lebanon Friday morning when the clerk of a business hit the suspect with a wooden stick, police say.

The robbery occurred just before 9 a.m. at a business in the first block of East Cumberland Street, according to police.

Two males entered the store and demanded the clerk give them money from the register. When one of the suspects pointed a smaller-framed handgun at the clerk, the clerk hit the suspect with a wooden stick, police say.

The two suspects then fled the store. They’re described as black males — one was about 5’6″ while the other was 6’0″. The suspects had an average build and wore black hooded jackets.

Police believe the two suspects got into a light green Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible (pictured) and traveled north on North Lincoln Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the suspects or vehicle should contact Lebanon City Police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.