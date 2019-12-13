× Cumberland County Office of Aging is being used in a scam

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The name of an office within the Cumberland County government is being used in a scam, according to the county’s communications department.

In a news release, the county says it has received a report that individuals are contacting residents by phone and in-person claiming to be from the Cumberland County Office of Aging. The individuals are offering “good rates” on Medicare Supplemental Plans and help with Medicare options, per the news release.

The county advises that the individuals are not representatives of the Office of Aging as it doesn’t make unsolicited phone calls or home visits.

Anyone who is contacted by these individuals should call their local law enforcement agency.