Middletown man accused of assaulting woman, forcibly bathing her in tub

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Police have charged a 37-year-old Middletown man accused of assaulting a woman, then carrying her into a bathtub and forcibly bathing her in a Nov. 27 incident on the first block of S. Union St.

Tyler Ashenfelder is charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and false imprisonment, according to Middletown Borough Police.

Police say Ashenfelder head-butted the woman and struck her in the face during the assault. After carrying her into the bathroom and bathing her, he allegedly refused to allow her to leave, according to police.

The victim eventually persuaded Ashenfelder to let her go. She then contacted police to provide a statement, police say.

She was treated at an area hospital for her injuries.