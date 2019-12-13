Pennsylvania State Police graduates 104 new troopers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new class of Pennsylvania State Troopers graduated Friday, Dec. 13 from the State Police Academy in Hershey. Hundreds attended the ceremony held at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. The 104 graduating cadets completed six months of classroom and physical training, which officials said can be grueling.

“It’s a lot of bookwork training as well as physical training,” said Tpr. Brent Miller, the Penn. State Troopers’ communications director. “That’s where the mental [and] physical toughness comes into play, because it takes a lot to be a Pennsylvania State Trooper.”

About 300 new troopers graduate each year. This was the 157th graduating cadet class.

Five cadets received special recognition at the ceremony. The American Legion Award for most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications, as well as the Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award for the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership, went to Brian A. Moore of Clinton County. The Colonel John K. Schafer Award for the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests went to Matthew S. Haber of Lehigh County. The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award for the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class went to Stephen T. Schramm of Lycoming County. The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award for the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training went to Michael B. Giacobbe of Wayne County. The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award for the cadet who scored highest on the department’s pistol qualification course went to Shawn M. Vigne of Cambria County.

The new troopers will now spread out to posts across the state, where they’ll continue in a field training program for another year.