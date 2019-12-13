Rainy day Saturday, then gusty, and drier by Sunday

GLOOMY START TO WEEKEND: Wet weather is expected through evening and continues overnight. Foggy areas are possible and will limited visibility at times. Temperatures slowly climb into the upper 30s. Overnight towards the morning hours, they are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rain is likely much of the day Saturday but tapers mid-day before picking back up. Highs to top out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A fast disturbance keeps showers around for Saturday evening. The winds become gusty too. Sunday is dry with sunshine mixing in and out of the clouds. Temperatures are seasonable in the lower 40s. Winds stay breezy.

NEXT WEEK STORM: The next storm system brings light snow early Monday. A light accumulation is possible before mixing. The mix continues until temperatures warm enough to change precipitation to rain. Highs are cold in the middle 30s. Overnight, temperatures rise to near 40 degrees. A rain mix continues Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures only move a few degrees into the lower to middle 40s.

ARCTIC BURST: A quick moving system brings an Arctic burst of frigid air Wednesday. We could see snow flurries or light snow showers because of strong northwesterly winds crossing the unfrozen Lake Erie. Highs are only in the lower 30s. It continues downright cold with lows near 20 Thursday morning. plenty of sunshine but once again highs are only in the lower 30s. We enjoy another dry day, and sunny too, Friday. Temperatures are near seasonable averages.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist