State Police: 9 prisoners taken to hospital after transport van crashed in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Nine prisoners were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a transport van they were on crashed, according to State Police.

The crash occurred at 9 a.m. Friday on Route 11/15 South in Duncannon. State Police responded to the scene around 9:40 a.m.

State Police say the Bradford County Sheriff transport van was heading to SCI – Camp Hill.