State Police: Golf cart stolen from driveway of Cumberland County home

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — State Police are investigating after a victim reported someone stole a golf cart that was parked in his driveway on the 200 block of Green Hill Road in West Pennsboro Township.

The theft occurred sometime between 2 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police say.

According to police, the victim reported that the Yamaha golf cart was parked at the end of his driveway with a “For Sale” sign affixed to it. The golf cart has a decal of the number 14 on the front and rear, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Alex Kydd at (717) 249-2121.