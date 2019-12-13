× Supreme Court to hear President Trump pleas to block subpoenas for financial records

The Supreme Court said Friday it will consider whether the House and a New York prosecutor can subpoena President Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm and banks for his financial records, two monumental disputes concerning separation of powers and Trump’s broad claims of immunity that will be decided in the heart of the presidential campaign.

In a brief order, the justices granted requests from Trump’s personal lawyers to hear the cases, ensuring that the subpoenas won’t be enforced while impeachment proceedings play out.

The cases will be heard in March, with rulings expected by June.