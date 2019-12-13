The Hip Nut Story with Greater York Dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK CITY, Pa--- This morning FOX43's join the Greater York Dance for a preview of The Hip Nut Story. The Hip Nut will be playing at the Appell Center, The Strand Theatre in York City starting at December 14.

The Hip Nut tells a modern day story of an energetic, young girl from New York City, Clara, who wakes up for a day full of unexpected holiday adventures. Clara, along with her best friends begin their day at school just before Christmas break. They greet the rest of their friends with joy but then encounter some bullies.

Later, Clara finds herself in a toy store shopping with her family for Christmas gifts. Clara falls in love with a handsome Nutcracker. The meanest bully, the Dismal Diva, becomes jealous that Clara has her eye on the Nutcracker. In result, Clara gets knocked to the ground.

As Clara dreams, she meets Mother Earth -The Queen of Dreams- who heals her and makes her Nutcracker magically come to life.

Mother Earth introduces Clara and her Nutcracker to all sorts of people and places that share with them the dances of the world.

The countries unite and join in the celebration of the language they all know and love…dance! Clara finds confidence and clarity in a colorful world of dance and learns the single and most important lesson along the way … We can overcome fear and any hurt we can mend, with the love of each other and the help of our friends.