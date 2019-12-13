The Nutcracker Ballet with the Greater York Dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK CITY, Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett got a preview of this year Nutcracker Ballet with Greater York Dance Company starting on December 15 at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts.

It is Christmas Eve at the Stahlbaum house, a large mansion with the most beautiful tree imaginable. The Stahlbaums are having their annual holiday party, and everyone is arriving. The children, Fritz and Clara, are very excited as they welcome their friends to come join in the fun, play and dancing. As the party progresses, Fritz and Clara greet their favorite Uncle Drosselmeyer, a tantalizing magical toymaker. He is always full of surprises, and this day is no exception. Uncle Drosselmeyer presents life-size dancing dolls to the delight of the party!

The children then begin to open their gifts, and Uncle Drosselmeyer presents his to Fritz and Clara. His gift to Clara is the envied gift of all the children, especially Fritz. It is a beautiful Nutcracker. Jealous Fritz grabs the Nutcracker from Clara and promptly breaks it. Clara is heartbroken, so Uncle Drosselmeyer attempts to repair the Nutcracker and hands it back to her. Soon the party is over and the guests depart. The entire family goes to bed, and all is quiet at the Stahlbaum home, or is it? Clara, who is worried about her beloved Nutcracker, sneaks back to the living room to check on him under the tree and that’s when strange things begin to happen.