University student’s viral Tik Tok video calling North Philadelphia ‘The ghetto’ outrages community

Philadelphia (KYW) — A Temple University student has sparked outrage after his viral video post on a social media app has offended an entire community.

The video, taken on the social media app Tik Tok, has outraged the Temple University community.

The video has been viewed thousands of times and it’s currently circulating on social media even though it’s been deleted from Tik Tok.

“That’s rude to the residents that live there and I just don’t think that should have been posted,” Temple University freshman Victoria Scott said.

That’s exactly how Temple University feels.

A university spokesperson says that student does not represent the college and the situation is being handled. The student who made the video was recently selected to be a Temple ambassador, but that offer has since been rescinded.

Students had mixed reactions.

“It’s offensive because a lot of people live around here,” sophomore Sean Williams said. “I mean, to call somewhere two blocks the ghetto, that’s someone’s home, is kind of offensive in itself.”

“This neighborhood, I wouldn’t say like ghetto — like he said — but it is like true that it’s not that wealthy, like developed,” senior Raina So said.

A student visiting from another university believes Temple made the right decision.

“Philadelphia is the City of Brotherly Love and you’ve got to respect the community you live in,” he said. “That’s pretty disrespectful.”

A university spokesperson says the man in the video is a current student but did not disclose any more information.