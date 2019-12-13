Upper Allen Township man accused of raping child
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An Upper Allen Township man is accused of raping a child.
An investigation led to the following charges against 27-year-old Cody Zeigler: rape of a child, sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, obscene and other sexual materials and performances, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and corruption of minors, court documents show.
Zeigler has been confined to Cumberland County Prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 6.