Upper Allen Township man accused of raping child

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An Upper Allen Township man is accused of raping a child.

An investigation led to the following charges against 27-year-old Cody Zeigler: rape of a child, sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, obscene and other sexual materials and performances, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and corruption of minors, court documents show.

Zeigler has been confined to Cumberland County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 6.