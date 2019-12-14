Golden Star Garden hosts ‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremony in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York - A community gathered to remember and honor fallen veterans on Saturday.

The Gold Star Garden celebrated those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country for the annual Wreaths Across America event.

Each branch of the U.S. military now has a wreath by its side.

The son of the garden's founder, Cher Kondor, was killed in Iraq in 2004. She said this experience brings her closer to other families who have lost their loved ones serving our nation.

"I get to reconnect on an emotional level with not only my son, but all of those courageous folks who lost their lives. But still today continue to stand at home and overseas," said Kondor.

Each room in the Gold Star Garden symbolizes a core value common to all members of the U.S. armed forces.