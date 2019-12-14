Hanover High School cancels Saturday night’s musical performance due to a school threat

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Hanover High School canceled their Saturday night’s musical performance of the ‘Lion King Jr.’, after the district found out about threats made towards the high school on social media.

Hanover Public School District posted about the performance cancellation on their website, and on Twitter.

Saturday evening performance of Lion King Jr has been cancelled. — Hanover High School (@HanoverHS) December 14, 2019

They said police were notified about the threat immediately, and safety is their number one priority.

A performance of the Lion King is also scheduled for Sunday, but the district said they are still trying to decide if that performance will also be postponed.