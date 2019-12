Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Death, taxes, and the Harrisburg Heat beating the Rochester Lancers, are all things that are certain in life.

The Heat improved to 3-0 this season against the Lancers following Saturday night's 8-4 win at the Farm Show Complex.

Harrisburg hopes to make it 4-0, when they head to Rochester on Dec. 27.