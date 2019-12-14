Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
44°
44°
Low
34°
High
44°
Sun
28°
44°
Mon
34°
36°
Tue
26°
48°
See complete forecast
Lower Dauphin clips Hempfield, 48-44
Posted 11:32 PM, December 14, 2019, by
Alex Cawley
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
BOYS BASKETBALL
LOWER DAUPHIN - 48
HEMPFIELD - 44
Popular
‘Anybody need a grandma for Christmas?’: Oklahoma woman’s Craigslist ad goes viral
Bath & Body Works having huge sale Saturday that’s bigger, better than Candle Day
Dover High School student killed in York City shooting; two others injured, police say
York County teen battling stage 4 kidney failure; needs kidney donor
Latest News
Mercersburg Academy christens new aquatic center with win
Volunteers at York County Food Bank box up holiday meals for families in need
Police officers in Dauphin County take local kids holiday shopping for their families
Golden Star Garden hosts ‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremony in York
Sports
FIRST ROUND: PIAA state playoff schedule for field hockey, boys/girls soccer and volleyball
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 10 Results
News
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 Results
High School Football Frenzy
Scores and Schedules
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 Results
News
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Pennsylvania’s Week 5 results
Sports
Camp Hill caps perfect season with state title
Sports
East Juniata boys, Hempfield girls head to quarterfinals
High School Football Frenzy
News
High School Football: Week 4 Results
Sports
Upsets & Overtimes Define 2019 District Soccer Championships
Sports
Palmyra, York Catholic boys fall short on soccer pitch
Sports
Northeastern wins Bobcat Tip-Off Tourney Title
News
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 9 Results
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 3 results in L-L League, Mid-Penn, Tri-Valley League and YAIAA
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.