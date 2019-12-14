Mercersburg Academy christens new aquatic center with win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. -- A venue that was years in the making, was christened on Saturday with a win.

Mercersburg Academy hosted their first dual swim meet in the new 41,000-square foot Lloyd Aquatic Center.

Making it an even more memorable day, the Blue Storm bested The Hill School, their Mid-Atlantic Prep League rivals.

While the state-of-the-art facility will certainly strengthen an already stellar swimming and diving program, it will bring plenty of benefits to the entire Mercersburg Academy community.