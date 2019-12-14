NHLer Oskar Lindblom diagnosed with rare bone cancer

MONTREAL, QC - NOVEMBER 30: Oskar Lindblom (23) of the Philadelphia Flyers waits for play to begin during the first period of the NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Montreal Canadiens on November 30, 2019, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom has been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, the team said.

Specialists at the University of Pennsylvania diagnosed the 23-year-old Swede, said Flyers General Manager Chuck Fletcher. He will have more tests next week and begin treatment immediately after that, Fletcher said.

Lindblom — who’s tied for the most goals for his team this season — “is not expected” to play for the rest of the season, Fletcher said in a statement.

“The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available,” Fletcher said.

The NHL team is promoting #OskarStrong on social media for fans to send their support.

Ewing sarcoma is a cancer in the bones that can also develop in the soft tissue surrounding bones. It’s most common in teens and young adults, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Although very rare, it is the “second most common type of bone cancer in children,” according to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Lindblom was drafted by the Flyers in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft. He has 30 goals and 27 assists in 134 career NHL games.

