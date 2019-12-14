Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta bring back their iconic ‘Grease’ characters

Posted 10:00 PM, December 14, 2019, by

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 15: Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta attend the Academy Presents "Grease" (1978) 40th Anniversary at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on August 15, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

For one night, it was 1978 again.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John recreated their iconic “Grease” characters, Danny and Sandy, on Friday night in West Palm Beach, Florida. The pair came to town for a sing-along of the movie and a Q&A session at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre.

It’s the first time the two have been in costume since they first made the movie more than 40 years ago, Newton-John wrote on Instagram. Both actors posted a photo of their arrival at the event on Friday — looking like they just stepped off the movie set.

Appearing in her “good girl” outfit, Newton-John is sporting her yellow skirt and matching cardigan, complete with the white button-up.

Travolta, meanwhile, is wearing a classic leather jacket, with his hair slicked back in a way that would make any greaser proud.

Related Story
A man bought Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ jacket for $243,200 and gave it back to her

But fans of Sandy’s bad girl transformation at the end of the film have nothing to worry about. Newton-John made time for a quick outfit change, donning a leather jacket and black pants in time for the Q&A.

The throwback comes just days after a fan, after purchasing Newton-John’s black leather jacket from the movie for $243,200 at a charity auction, presented the jacket back to the actress.

Her entire “bad girl” ensemble — the skin-tight black leggings and jacket — sold for $405,700 at an auction in November, with proceeds going to Newton-John’s cancer wellness center in Australia.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.