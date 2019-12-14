Police officers in Dauphin County take local kids holiday shopping for their families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - The holidays are a time of giving and one organization did that with the help of police officers.

The Harrisburg Police Athletic League held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event on Saturday. Officers from different police departments helped local kids shop for Christmas presents for their families.

Dr. Charles Stuart, CEO of Harrisburg Police Athletic League, said this event helps strengthen the relationship between the officers and the community.

"We try to bridge the gap between our youth and law enforcement and build that relationship there," said Stuart.

The local non-profit organization raised around $15,000 dollars this year to help the kids and their families have a special Christmas.