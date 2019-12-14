Thousands of wreaths placed on veterans’ graves at Indiantown Gap Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. –Thousands of people honored our nations heroes in Lebanon County on Saturday for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Members of the community and volunteers gathered to honor the men and women who were killed in action by placing wreaths on veterans headstones.

Year after year, that’s the message Wreaths Across America stands by. The organization aims to remember the fallen, honor those who have served and teach future generations about the cost of freedom.

“I’m continuing to do what my son did for everyone else,” said Elizabeth Zimmerman, Gold Star mother.

More than 41,000 wreaths were placed on veterans’ headstones.

“There’s no words,” said Zimmerman. “I’ve never seen so much love,” she added.

Every veterans name was read out loud as a live wreath was placed on their grave.

“I held back the tears,” added Zimmerman.

Volunteers say they are dedicated to making sure no one is ever forgotten.

“It takes literally an army of people to make this happen,” said Beth Sattizahn, Volunteer Location Coordinator, Wreaths Across America at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

“We have a bunch of American Patriots and I am proud to be here with everybody to remember,” she added.

Organizers say this is the second year each grave was able to have a wreath.

They exceeded expectations and actually had 1,000 extra wreaths raised — those extra’s will go to other veteran cemeteries in the area.