HARRISBURG - A holiday tradition took place at the Italian Lake on Sunday.

Folks got to meet Santa at the 3rd annual 'Tremendous Christmas at Italian Lake.'

The event featured a petting zoo, horse carriages and lots of other family fun activities.

Proceeds benefit the Bethesda Mission as they continue to help homeless people in Central Pennsylvania.

"The numbers are just astounding, the number of people that need help, the number of people that need housing and are facing abuse," said Bethesda Mission Development Director, Cindy Mallow, "We're reaching one man one woman and one child at a time and that's all you can do. You can't change the world but you can help one person at a time and that's what we're trying to do."

Bethesda Mission is currently looking to reach its goal of getting more than 2,000 new financial donors by December 22, 2019.

