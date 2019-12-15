× Ford recalls nearly half-a-million trucks due to fire risk

Ford Motor Company issued a safety recall for select 2017-19 Ford Super Duty SuperCrew vehicles with carpet flooring due to the risk of a fire.

The front seat belt pretensioner could ignite sparks during a crash and cause the carpet to catch fire, according to Ford.

The company is aware of one report in the U.S. of a fire related to this condition.

The action affects 490,574 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories.

Dealers will fix the issue.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S52.

Source: Ford