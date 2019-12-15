Lancaster Cars and Coffee holds annual toy run to benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County - Hundreds of cars delivered toys to the Ronald McDonald House on Sunday.

Lancaster Cars And Coffee donated thousands of toys to the organization during its second annual toy run rally.

Organizers hope those toys will help bring some holiday joy to kids and their families at the Ronald McDonald House.

"We want to show in a world of negativity that there's still a lot of positivism that we can do," said toy run organizer, Shea Stevens, "and the goal of all of this is to help the kids but also to have other car groups do it in their area so now we can start helping all the hospitals for the holiday time."

"By helping to provide toys and also generous donations to our organization it helps us to fulfill our mission," said Ronald McDonald House marketing and communications manager, Rachel Clippinger, "and be able to provide the basic amenities for the families here at the Ronald McDonald House."

If you wish to help the Ronald McDonald House with its mission, they are always looking for monetary donations. You can find information on how to do that here.