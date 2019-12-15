× Police: One dead after shooting, Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say one man is dead after being shot Saturday night in Swatara Township.

On Saturday, around 10:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Pajabon Drive for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, police say they found Dain Vollrath, 20, on the ground outside of his apartment in medical distress from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Officers provided emergency medical treatment until medical personnel arrived and took Vollrath to Penn State Hershey where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Swatara Township Police say no one has been apprehended yet but there is no imminent danger to the public as the shooting appears to have been targeted.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Swatara Police at 717-558-6900 or 717-564-2550.

The Dauphin County Crimestoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.