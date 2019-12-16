× 3 people arrested, charged with child pornography

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Three people have been arrested and charged following their alleged involvement in using the internet to exploit children, according to Adams County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Ivy Mays on December 4 on charges of dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer depictions and films, child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility and harassment, court documents show. She’s accused of using Facebook to disseminate explicit images of a juvenile victim to random strangers that contacted her through a private chat group.

The DA’s Office says Mays, a York County resident, shared the images after being told by the victim not to and learning the victim was under 18 years old.

Juan Aguilar, also 22 years old, was arrested December 9 for child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, according to court documents. He’s accused of using Twitter to access and save a video compilation of several juveniles being sexual assaulted.

An investigation into Aguilar began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed detectives of a complaint of child exploitation.

Police arrested the third individual, 30-year-old Luke Curry, of Adams County, on Thursday for dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer depictions and films, child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited offensive weapons, court documents show.

Curry is accused of using peer-to-peer file sharing software to download and share images of children being sexually exploited. A search of Curry’s residence in Adams County revealed explicit images of children, as well as controlled substances and an illegal weapon, the DA’s Office alleges.