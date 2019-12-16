× ‘Baby Shark Live!’ will make tour stop in Hershey next June (Doo doo doo doo doo doo)

HERSHEY — Baby Shark Live!, a “brand-new, fully immersive concert experience,” will make splash down in the Hershey Theatre in the spring, according to Hershey Entertainment.

(Sorry for getting the song stuck in your head. Truly.)

The show, produced by Pinkfong and Round Room Live, is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon. Its Hershey show is scheduled for June 1, 2020. Tickets are available at Hershey Theatre Box Office or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

“We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live! to so many new markets across North America,” says Stephen Shaw, the tour’s producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “This is a cultural phenomenon and we are very pleased how families have responded to Baby Shark live on stage.”

During the show, Baby Shark joins his friend Pinkfong for an adventure at sea, singing and dancing through such child-friendly classic tunes as “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Monkey Banana Dance” and of course, “Baby Shark,” Pinkfong’s global hit song about a family of sharks.

The “Baby Shark” Dance video has over 4 billion views, making it the fifth most viewed video in the history of YouTube.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.BabySharkLive.com.