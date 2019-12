× Biglerville woman dies after house fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A Biglerville woman has died after a house fire.

Barbara Trimmer, 79, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the flames.

According to a police release, authorities responded to the first block of Diane Lane in Biglerville Borough for a reported fire around 11:45 p.m. on December 14.

Upon arrival, police located Trimmer and pronounced her deceased.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing,