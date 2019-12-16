× Cumberland County woman accused of attacking police, hospital staff during arrest Sunday

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — State Police have charged a 30-year-old Mount Holly Springs woman with aggravated assault after they say she attacked a trooper for the second time in less than a year.

Rachel Marie Lander was charged Sunday morning after an incident on the first block of Pine Road in South Middleton Township, police say.

According to police, troopers dispatched to the scene around 6:30 a.m. found Lander sitting on a bed in her apartment, next to a large knife and a tire iron. When troopers ordered her to stand up she complied, police say, but after getting to her feet she reached behind her back, pulled a black handgun, and pointed it at troopers.

When troopers drew their guns and ordered her to drop her weapon, she complied, police say. But when troopers approached to take her into custody, she allegedly resisted arrest, biting one of the troopers on the arm. She also allegedly threatened to kill each trooper multiple times, according to police.

As she was being transported to a hospital for medical treatment, police say, Lander allegedly head-butted a trooper. She also attacked a nurse at UPMC Carlisle Regional Medical Center, kicking the victim in the jaw, and allegedly spat in the face of another nurse, according to police. She also threatened to kill the hospital staff that was attempting to assist her, police say.

Lander was transported to Cumberland County Prison and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct.

She was charged with aggravated assault and related offenses on Sept. 1 in a similar incident at Carlisle Regional Medical Center, police say.