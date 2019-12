HARRISBURG — Due to impending inclement weather, the Harrisburg School District Board of Directors and Receiver’s Business Meeting scheduled for Monday has been postponed to Wednesday.

Meetings are open to the public unless noted otherwise. All meetings are held in the boardroom of the Lincoln Administration Building, located at 1601 State Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103. All meetings begin at 6 p.m.

Source: Harrisburg School District