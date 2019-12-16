× Harrisburg University launches Esports as a Bachelor’s Degree program

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Harrisburg University of Science and Technology is launching Esports as a Bachelor’s Degree program.

According to a press release from the school, it is believed to be the only stand-alone Esports undergraduate degree program in Pennsylvania, and is one of only a few across the nation.

In 2018, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology established a Esports varsity program, and won the Collegiate Overwatch National Championship earlier this year.

Now, students will be able to enroll in an Esports program beginning with the Spring 2020 semester.

According to a press release, the program will provide students with the skills needed to become media content creator, event manager, specialized coach, organizational/team manager, Esports marketing manager, Esports analyst, and more.

It notes that the program isn’t meant for just players, but for anyone looking for a career in the Esports industry.

“Harrisburg University develops undergraduate and graduate degree programs in response to market needs. And since launching our Esports collegiate team, we have watched an already booming Esports industry continue to grow,” said Dr. Eric Darr, President of Harrisburg University.

“Developing this program was a natural next step. The workforce to support an exploding Esports industry does not exist. Given our experience and commitment to Esports, we are thrilled to help build a new industry.”