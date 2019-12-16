Closings & Delays

Inmate at SCI Camp Hill died Sunday after being found unresponsive on Dec. 4, prison officials say

Posted 11:18 AM, December 16, 2019, by

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 24-year-old inmate at SCI Camp Hill has died at the prison, superintendent Laurel Harry reported Monday.

Dominic Ingle was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 4, Harry said. Officers provided immediate emergency first aid until medical personnel arrived. Prison medical personnel continued life-saving efforts until Lower Allen Township EMS arrived and took over.

Ingle was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at about 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, according to Harry.

Pennsylvania State Police will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.

Ingle was serving a 3- to 6- year sentence for Aggravated Assault. He had been at SCI Camp Hill since October 22, 2019.

Next of kin has been notified, Harry said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.