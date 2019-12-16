× Inmate at SCI Camp Hill died Sunday after being found unresponsive on Dec. 4, prison officials say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 24-year-old inmate at SCI Camp Hill has died at the prison, superintendent Laurel Harry reported Monday.

Dominic Ingle was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 4, Harry said. Officers provided immediate emergency first aid until medical personnel arrived. Prison medical personnel continued life-saving efforts until Lower Allen Township EMS arrived and took over.

Ingle was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at about 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, according to Harry.

Pennsylvania State Police will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.

Ingle was serving a 3- to 6- year sentence for Aggravated Assault. He had been at SCI Camp Hill since October 22, 2019.

Next of kin has been notified, Harry said.