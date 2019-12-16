Closings & Delays

Leola man facing charges after being arrested for DUI, striking an officer in the face

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Leola man is facing charges after allegedly being arrested for DUI and striking a police office on the side of the face.

Frederick Sisneros, 48, is facing aggravated assault on a police officer, DUI, and resisting arrested charges for his role in the incident.

On December 15 around 12:45 a.m., police were dispatched for a traffic complaint.

The caller told police that they were following a vehicle that was weaving on the roadway and had nearly struck multiple vehicles.

Police located the vehicle on Creekhill Road in East Lampeter Township, and also observed poor driving.

A traffic stop was initiated, and Sisneros was arrested for DUI and taken to the police station for a breath test.

While at the station, Sisneros became combative and allegedly struck an officer on the side of the face before refusing to take a breath test.

Sisneros was transported to Lancaster County Prison where his bail was set at $250,000.

