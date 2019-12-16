Morning light snow changes to a mix and then to rain through Monday and Monday night

WINTRY MIX TO START THE WEEK: Light snow has moved into Central PA, and it causes some slippery and slow spots for the morning commute before mixing and a break arrives. Through about 10 or 11 A.M., expect a light snow and snow showers as our first wave of moisture pushes through the region. After 9 A.M., some mixing with sleet or freezing rain could occur in our southern counties. After 11 A.M., a break is expected through the afternoon, with a few rain or mixed showers possible. Another wave brings round 2 of precipitation around dinnertime and after. This is rain for most, but ice is possible, especially west and northwest of Harrisburg. Some snow could briefly mix in initially far north and northwest of Harrisburg. Rain and some icing continue through the overnight period. It’s just plain rain Tuesday morning. Rain showers don’t wind down until late morning or the midday hours. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s Tuesday.

COLD THROUGH MIDWEEK: An arctic air mass arrives for Wednesday, making for a gusty and cold one! Skies turn partly sunny, with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 30s. Wind chills could feel like the 20s throughout the afternoon. Thursday looks like the coldest day! Temperatures during the afternoon only reach the lower 30s, and some spots could stay stuck in the upper 20s. Winds are lighter, but wind chills could still feel like the 20s at times. Friday brings plenty of sunshine. It’s not as cold, but temperatures are still below average for this time of year. Expect readings in the lower to middle 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The cold, but quiet stretch continues into the weekend. A weak system crosses the region Saturday, kicking up the breezes. It’s closer to seasonal averages for this time of year, with highs in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Sunday brings partly cloudy skies. Expect highs in the upper 30s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Monday!

-Andrea Michaels